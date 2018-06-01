The Kate – Black Violin

This episode of CPTV’s national music series The Kate features a dynamic performance by Black Violin, taped live at Connecticut’s own Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center.

Black Violin is composed of violinists Wil B. and Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.”

Watch as they play pieces by Aaron Copeland, J. S. Bach, Imagine Dragons, and their own powerful compositions. Plus, in their interview, Wil and Kev speak about their mission to break stereotypes.

Tune in to learn how to get tickets to an upcoming Black Violin performance!

On CPTV: Saturday, June 2 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m.