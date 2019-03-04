THE KETO DIET WITH DR. JOSH AXE

Dr. Josh Axe shares cutting-edge health and nutrition advice based on his new book The Keto Diet. Dr. Axe puts his own fresh spin on the widely successful and well-researched keto diet. The ketogenic diet (or “keto diet”) has been practiced for more than nine decades and is based upon a solid understanding of physiology and nutrition science. This program showcases delicious food and recipe options. It includes a demonstration of how to make Dr. Axe’s preferred keto-friendly, gut-healing smoothie recipe. Dr. Axe clearly outlines the benefits of the keto diet beyond fasting and weight loss: reduced risk for type 2 diabetes, reduced risk of heart disease, resistance to brain and neurological disorders, and more!

On CPTV: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 8 p.m.