Airing on CPTV on Monday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

In response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, PBS presents a groundbreaking collaboration between Frontline and PBS NewsHour.

These two award-winning programs have partnered to produce the 90-minute special The Mueller Report, which will air on CPTV on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 8 p.m. (preempting Antiques Roadshow).

The Mueller Report will feature an introduction from Judy Woodruff, a documentary from Frontline that chronicles the dramatic events that have led the White House and the nation to this historic moment, and a PBS NewsHour panel discussion that will analyze the content and meaning of the report.

The Mueller Report will air from 8 to 9:30 p.m. It will be followed by back-to-back episodes of Women, War & Peace at 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on CPTV.