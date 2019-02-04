Wife, monarch, and much-loved public figure – Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother was one of the most respected members of the British Royal family. This moving profile reveals the dramatic inside story of the Queen Mother’s life, highlighting the moments of pain and upheaval that ultimately defined her legacy. Find out how she and King George VI steered the country through the darkness of World War II, and how she later forged a new role for herself as the senior matriarch of the Royal Family. With testimonies from royal experts and insiders, as well as extensive archive materials, The Queen Mother forensically examines the life of a woman with a will of iron, determined to protect the British monarchy.

On CPTV: Monday, February 4, 2019 at 10 p.m.