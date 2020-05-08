Where to Watch

The program airs on CPTV on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 7 p.m.

More About the Program

For many tourists, a trip to London is not complete without a trip to Fortnum & Mason to sample the best British food available. Not only is it a hotspot for foreigners, it has also been connected to the royal family since its very inception.

Sourcing its foods from the finest ingredients from around the world, Fortnum & Mason has been providing food to the royals for hundreds of years. Throughout the documentary, former staff reveal secrets from the shop floor and look back at some of the most famous people to have visited the store over the years. It also explores the pioneering moves the family business has made to enhance and expand its brand.