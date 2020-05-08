The Queen’s Grocer: Inside Fortnum & Mason takes a behind-the-scenes look at the historic food emporium in London that has been providing food to the royal family for hundreds of years.
Connected to royalty from its very inception, Fortnum & Mason provides a taste of luxury fit for the queen, and for anyone else who can afford it.
Where to Watch
The program airs on CPTV on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 7 p.m.
More About the Program
For many tourists, a trip to London is not complete without a trip to Fortnum & Mason to sample the best British food available. Not only is it a hotspot for foreigners, it has also been connected to the royal family since its very inception.
Sourcing its foods from the finest ingredients from around the world, Fortnum & Mason has been providing food to the royals for hundreds of years. Throughout the documentary, former staff reveal secrets from the shop floor and look back at some of the most famous people to have visited the store over the years. It also explores the pioneering moves the family business has made to enhance and expand its brand.
