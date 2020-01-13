The new one-hour Arthur special The Rhythm and Roots of Arthur comes to CPTV and CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 in January 2020!

Pack your bags, buckle your seatbelts, and get ready for an Arthur road trip to the family farm! Arthur’s Great-Grand-Uncle Theo is celebrating his 85th birthday, so the Reads (and Buster) are off to Ohio to join in the festivities.

While D.W. and Arthur learn that farm life is a little different than life in Elwood City, Buster worries he may be getting in the way at this family reunion. With the help of Cousin Miles, some llamas, and a little bit of music, they all discover what it truly means to be family.

When to Watch

See The Rhythm and Roots of Arthur on CPTV, premiering on Monday, January 20 at 8 a.m. and encoring at 5 p.m. It will also air on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 a.m.; Wednesday, January 22 at 4 p.m.; and Thursday, January 23 at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In addition, The Rhythm and Roots of Arthur will air on CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 as part of Family Night Programming at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, January 24; Saturday, January 25; and Sunday, January 26.

A New Arthur Game

Kids can also play along with the new Moonlight Mazes game, now available here and in the PBS Kids Games app.

In Moonlight Mazes, Buster and D.W. are visiting the Read family farm, exploring the corn mazes at night. It’s the player’s job to help them collect animals and rocks in each maze, but the mazes get harder as they go along.

So bring your sense of adventure (and your sense of direction) to explore the quiet wonder of nature at night! And in case you get nervous, rest assured that Buster and D.W. will be with you all the way!