Beyond a Year in Space is the sequel film to PBS’s 2016 film A Year in Space, which followed astronaut Scott Kelly’s record-breaking 12-month mission on the International Space Station. Beyond a Year in Space premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 9 p.m.

The film picks up where the first film left off: Scott Kelly’s last day in space and return to Earth. In addition to seeing Scott’s long-awaited reunion with his family and friends at home in Texas, the film follows Scott and his identical twin brother, fellow astronaut Mark Kelly, as they undergo testing for NASA’s twin study.

Beyond a Year in Space also introduces viewers to the next generation of astronauts training to leave Earth’s orbit and travel into deep space.

It will air as part of an evening of programming showcasing space exploration. At 8 p.m., see John Glenn: A Life of Service, and at 10 p.m., see The Farthest: Voyager in Space.

View a preview of Beyond a Year in Space: