There is a the rising threat of cyanobacteria (commonly known as blue-green algae) in water bodies throughout Northern New England. Amid this threat, father-daughter filmmakers Jim and Jackie Heltz set out to investigate the possible link between exposure to neurotoxins found in cyanobacteria and the onset of sporadic cases of the terminal disease known as ALS.

Follow their exploration in the new half-hour documentary Lake Effect, premiering on CPTV Spirit on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The film will encore on CPTV on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

