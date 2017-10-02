The Vietnam War , an epic documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, premiered on CPTV in September 2017.

Ten years in the making, The Vietnam War tells the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.

Now, for those who missed the acclaimed series or would like to revisit it, all 10 episodes will encore Tuesday nights on CPTV.

Episodes will air as follows, beginning October 3:

Episodes 1 and 2: “Deja Vu” (1858-1961) and “Riding the Tiger” (1961-1963)

Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.