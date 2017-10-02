The Vietnam War, an epic documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, premiered on CPTV in September 2017.
Ten years in the making, The Vietnam War tells the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.
Now, for those who missed the acclaimed series or would like to revisit it, all 10 episodes will encore Tuesday nights on CPTV.
Episodes will air as follows, beginning October 3:
- Episodes 1 and 2: “Deja Vu” (1858-1961) and “Riding the Tiger” (1961-1963)
Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
- Episode 3: “The River Styx” (January 1964-December 1965)
Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.
- Episode 4: “Resolve” (January 1966-June 1967)
Tuesday, October 17 at 9 p.m.
- Episode 5: “This Is What We Do” (July 1967-December 1967)
Tuesday, October 24 at 9 p.m.
- Episode 6: “Things Fall Apart” (January 1968-July 1968)
Tuesday, October 31 at 9 p.m.
- Episode 7: “The Veneer of Civilization” (June 1968-May 1969)
Tuesday, November 7 at 9 p.m.
- Episode 8: “The History of the World” (April 1969-May 1970)
Tuesday, November 14 at 9 p.m.
- Episode 9: “A Disrespectful Loyalty” (May 1970-March 1973)
Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m.
- Episode 10: “The Weight of Memory” (March 1973 Onward)
Tuesday, November 28 at 9 p.m.