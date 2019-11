From Walter Presents, the crime-drama series Thou Shalt Not Kill comes to CPTV Spirit Saturdays at 11 p.m. beginning November 2, 2019.

View a Trailer:

Presented in Italian with English subtitles, Thou Shalt Not Kill follows Chief Inspector Valeria Ferro as she seeks to find truth and justice by solving the puzzles behind crimes motivated by jealousy, vendettas, and repressed anger.

See all 12 episodes starting November 2 on CPTV Spirit, or stream them all now on CPTV Passport.