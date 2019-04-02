“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original made-for-TV documentary, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Six additional short films will be released weekly.
Share YOUR story, too. Honor a woman who has made an impact in your life. Post a photo and caption to the Sharing Connecticut Facebook page with #RAISEHERUP.
Find out more »
Visit the unique people and places that drive the pulse and spirit of our state. Browse the full video series »