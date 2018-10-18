Today: 2018 Gubernatorial Debate Hosted by Connecticut Public’s John Dankosky

Before heading to the polls in November, hear from those running for the job of Connecticut’s next Governor. New England News Collaborative Executive Editor John Dankosky moderates as candidates discuss their future goals and policy proposals before a live audience.
There will be a simulcast on Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio at 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday, October 18, 2018.
