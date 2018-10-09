These kids are not stars. Not yet.

Set mainly in Dallas, Texas, and Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the hour-long vérité documentary Two Four Six, from filmmaker Leyla Nedorosleva, premieres Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

Two Four Six follows three people at three different stages of the same process.

Supported by a nonprofit, these extremely tall teenagers come to the United States from Haiti using basketball as a means to get an education and help their own country change.

Viewers meet Schnider, 17, as he copes with his new, quite exhausting and scheduled life in his guardian’s apartment, completely different from his way of living as a street kid in Haiti. The film captures him getting better at basketball and learning to tame his somewhat rebellious nature. Experts already compare him to LeBron James when he was the same age.

Viewers also meet Pierre, 15, living with his mother in a makeshift house in the outskirts of Port-Au-Prince, walking for hours every day to the amateur basketball court, too poor to afford public transit. He is excited to study in the U.S., waiting for the nearest opportunity.

The film also features another Pierre, 32, a retired pro basketball player. He operates the nonprofit organization, connecting kids to the colleges, helping them with paperwork, and genuinely caring for them as they retrace the steps he made years ago.

Although some of them will become top basketball players, this is not a sports documentary; this film is about the kids’ quest to come back home — as new, more capable people.