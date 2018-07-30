Two New Travel Series Premiere August 1 on CPTV

A new month brings exciting new series to CPTV! On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, tune in at 8 p.m. for the premiere of the three-part series Outback. Then, at 9 p.m., stay tuned for the premiere of another three-part series, Wonders of Mexico.

Over the course of a year, Outback follows the people and animals of Australia’s Kimberley region in North West Australia. Get up close and personal with this vast, rugged, and remote wilderness, bursting with character.

View the trailer here:



Then, travel south along Mexico’s mountain spine in Wonders of Mexico. Explore the tropical forests of the Maya and journey across the deserts of Northern Mexico to discover its amazing wildlife and culture.

View the trailer here:



Don’t miss both these series Wednesdays, August 1-15, 2018 at 8 and 9 p.m. on CPTV!