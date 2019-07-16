Season 9 of Vera comes to CPTV Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning July 21, 2019. Episodes will encore the following Fridays at 10:30 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

In Season 9 of the award-winning Silverprint Pictures series, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) will be confronted with four more tragic and intriguing murder cases. Don’t miss all four 90-minute mysteries!

In the season premiere, Blind Spot, Vera follows the trail of a murdered trainee forensic psychologist, Joanne Caswell. Joanne had a bright future and a sterling reputation. But eventually, Vera discovers that Joanne’s life had hidden depths.

In Cuckoo, Vera must uncover why a teenage boy is found murdered far away from his home in the coastal town of Peyton-by-the-Sea. Vera begins to question whether Caden’s connections to both Newcastle and Peyton run deeper than they appear, and whether the lack of leads point to a ring of silence with darker forces at play.

In Cold River, a Newcastle beauty empire is shaken to the ground when one of three sisters, Danielle, is found dead in the River Tyne. At first Dani’s family believes that her death was an accident, but Vera and pathologist Malcolm Donahue (Paul Kaye) know that the forensics point to murder.

Finally, in The Seagull, Vera opens up a cold case to find out why a skeleton was buried underneath the site of an infamous night club, which had long-ago burned down. Robbie Marshburn was a notorious criminal who went missing over 20 years ago, never to be seen again. In a case that’s often too close to home, Vera must uncover a web of secrets and corruption.