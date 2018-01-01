Victoria – New Year’s Day Marathon

Ring in the new year with a beloved drama! Tune in New Year’s Day – January 1, 2018 – for all seven episodes of Victoria‘s first season, back-to-back.

Before the anticipated second season premieres January 14, catch any episodes from the first season you might have missed – or watch them again!

Episodes will air on January 1 as follows:

Part 1: Doll 123 – Starts at 12 p.m.

As a new queen, the young Victoria struggles to take charge amid plots to manipulate her.

Part 2: Brocket Hall – Starts at 2 p.m.

Facing rioters and suitors, Victoria grows into her royal role.

Part 3: The Clockwork Prince – Starts at 3 p.m.

Albert pays a visit against the queen’s wishes and meets royal disdain.

Part 4: An Ordinary Woman – Starts at 4 p.m.

Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications.

Part 5: The Queen’s Husband – Starts at 5 p.m.

At loose ends in a foreign land, Albert finds a noble cause.

Part 6: Engine of Change – Starts at 6 p.m.

With a child on the way, Victoria must choose a regent in case she dies during childbirth.

Part 7: Young England – Starts at 7 p.m.

On the verge of delivering her first child, Victoria spurns advice and ventures among her subjects.