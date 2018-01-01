Victoria – New Year’s Day Marathon

Ring in the new year with a beloved drama! Tune in New Year’s Day – January 1, 2018 – for all seven episodes of Victoria‘s first season, back-to-back.
Before the anticipated second season premieres January 14, catch any episodes from the first season you might have missed – or watch them again!
Episodes will air on January 1 as follows:
Part 1: Doll 123 – Starts at 12 p.m.
As a new queen, the young Victoria struggles to take charge amid plots to manipulate her.
Part 2: Brocket Hall – Starts at 2 p.m.
Facing rioters and suitors, Victoria grows into her royal role.
Part 3: The Clockwork Prince – Starts at 3 p.m.
Albert pays a visit against the queen’s wishes and meets royal disdain.
Part 4: An Ordinary Woman – Starts at 4 p.m.
Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications.
Part 5: The Queen’s Husband – Starts at 5 p.m.
At loose ends in a foreign land, Albert finds a noble cause.
Part 6: Engine of Change – Starts at 6 p.m.
With a child on the way, Victoria must choose a regent in case she dies during childbirth.
Part 7: Young England – Starts at 7 p.m.
On the verge of delivering her first child, Victoria spurns advice and ventures among her subjects.
