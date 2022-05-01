Watch This Month on CPTV

May 2022 Programming Highlights

Check out the latest and greatest programming from Connecticut Public for May, including CPTV, CPTV Spirit, plus Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month programming and Mental Health Awareness Month programming.

On CPTV

Ridley Road on Masterpiece

Sundays at 9 p.m.

Ridley Road stars newcomer Agnes O’Casey as Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish hairdresser who fits right into London’s mod scene, while secretly infiltrating the British neo-Nazi hierarchy on behalf of Jewish antifascists.

American Experience: Flood in the Desert

Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m.

Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history. A colossal engineering failure, the dam was built by William Mulholland to ensure the growth of Los Angeles by bringing water to the city via aqueduct.

The Best of Restaurant Road Trip

Thursday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Chef Plum takes you on a Restaurant Road Trip down memory lane as he revisits some of his favorite eateries in Fairfield County. Seafood and steak are on the menu at Washington Prime in Norwalk, as owner Rob Moss and executive chef Armando Sanchez give Chef Plum a workout in the kitchen. International fare takes the spotlight at both Kawa Ni in Westport and El Segundo in Norwalk. At Kawa Ni, chef and owner Bill Taibe shares his best selections of Japanese food and drink offerings, and at El Segundo, Chris Hickey and chef Carlos Baez showcase a menu of street food from around the globe that everyone loves to eat. Brewport in Bridgeport provides the ultimate craft beer experience, as brewmaster Jeff Browning and partner Bruce Barrett deliver the perfect combination of delicious thin-crust pizzas, salads and great desserts. Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield delights meat lovers with its true Texas barbecue, inspired by owner Cody Sperry.

Father Brown Series 9

Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning May 5.

Based on the short stories by G K Chesterton, Father Brown follows the kindly cleric as he solves crimes in his community. It is a quintessentially English world: drawing rooms in large country houses, miles of countryside, village halls and secret gardens, as well as country fairs, railway stations and rural parish churches. Each episode sees the enigmatic priest investigate a crime in his own particular way, using intuition and psychology. Father Brown discovers the truth of a crime by looking into the truth of the soul – the passions, dark secrets, hidden desires. Many years spent hearing his parishioners’ confessions have given him an uncanny insight into the origins of evil and the workings of the criminal mind. But the stories are not concerned with judgement – Father Brown is more interested in saving souls than in bringing the guilty to justice.

Midsomer Murders Season 20

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Entering its 20th season, MIDSOMER MURDERS is an established fan favorite with audiences around the world and arguably Britain’s best-selling TV drama export. The classic whodunit drama series centers on Inspector Barnaby, who is kept very busy investigating murders despite the apparent idyllic nature of the county.

Death In Paradise Season 11

Fridays at 9:30 p.m.

DI Neville Parker and his team solve a series of murders on the island of Saint Marie.

NOVA

Wednesdays at 9 p.m. beginning May 11.

Explore the science behind the headlines in PBS’s premier science series. With compelling stories and spectacular visuals, NOVA programs demystify science and technology for viewers of all ages and spotlight people involved in scientific pursuits.

Lucy Worsley Investigates

Sunday, May 15 & 22 at 8 p.m.

Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic chapters in British history. She uncovers forgotten witnesses, re-examines old evidence and follows new clues.

What really happened to the Princes in the Tower? Lucy Worsley uncovers the story of the two boys whose disappearance in 1483 has led to centuries of mystery and speculation.

How did George III’s mental illness change Britain? Lucy Worsley uncovers Royal papers and explores how the assassination attempt on his life changed psychiatry forever.

Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m.

The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, a PBS music special, honors singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, as he receives the distinguished honor from the Library of Congress.

CUTLINE | COVID To Kindergarten

Thursday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

There’s concern that the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating a mental health crisis that plagued children before the virus first spread.

In Cutline: COVID to Kindergarten, parents, educators, policymakers, and providers talk to Connecticut Public about how COVID-era mitigation and a collapsing childcare industry are impacting kids’ social and emotional wellness.

Master Your Future with Rajiv Nagaich

Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Master Your Future presenter Rajiv Nagaich is on a mission. His goal is to change the way Americans think about, plan for, and navigate through retirement. Retirement is a bigger problem than you might think. Ten thousand people turn 65 every day, either already retired or with retirement on their minds. Retirement may start out as an exciting time of adventure. But as you get older, that excitement will probably turn into anxiety-and for good reason. Maybe you are feeling the trifecta of retirement fears: fear of ending up in an institution, fear of becoming a burden, and fear of running out of money. If you are, welcome to the club! These are the biggest retirement concerns today’s retirees face, whether rich, poor or in between. And the problem is even worse for families with small to medium size estates. In Master Your Future, Rajiv Nagaich explains the grim reality most retirees face. The average plan for retirement is mostly about creating a financial nest egg. But that’s only part of the reality. Once you retire, you might live for decades more. Rajiv Nagaich will show you why retirement plan failure is so common. He will also show you what you can do to make sure that your story has a different-and better-ending. Effective retirement planning requires more than just legal planning or financial planning. An effective retirement plan should be multi-disciplinary, involving coordinated plans for health, housing, legal and family issues, in additional to financial matters. Rajiv Nagaich is an elder law attorney, author, radio personality, retirement planning expert, and the architect of LifePlanning, a comprehensive, coordinated, and multi- disciplinary approach to retirement planning. Since launching AgingOptions in 2006, Rajiv Nagaich has transformed the way millions of people think about, plan for, and experience retirement.

National Memorial Day Concert

Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

Tune in to the annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance. The multi-award-winning event honors the military service of all our men and women in uniform, their families and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

On CPTV Spirit

Beecham House on Masterpiece

Fridays at 11 p.m.

Gurinder Chadha’s new six-part drama series Beecham House is set on the cusp of the 19th century in Delhi before the British ruled in that region.

Tom Bateman (Vanity Fair, Jekyll and Hyde, Murder on the Orient Express) steps into the role of enigmatic, soulful John Beecham, a handsome former soldier who has purchased the magnificent mansion, Beecham House, to begin a new life with his family.

The ensemble cast includes Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Gregory Fitoussi (Mr. Selfridge, Spiral), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan, Ackley Bridge), Pallavi Sharda (Lion), Dakota Blue Richards (Endeavour), Leo Suter (Clique, Victoria, Sanditon), Bessie Carter (Howard’s End), Viveik Kalra (Blinded By The Light) and Marc Warren (Safe, Hustle).

Writer, director and producer Chadha is responsible for a number of international hit films including Bend It Like Beckham, Bride & Prejudice, Viceroy’s House and 2019’s Blinded By The Light.

Animal Babies: First Year On Earth

Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m.

Meet six baby animals from across the globe. Follow along as they experience joy and hardship, confront near-daily adversities, navigate their habitats, and overcome challenges in their first year of life.

Independent Lens: When Claude Got Shot

Wednesday, May 11 at 10 p.m.

After being shot in the face by 15-year-old Nathan King, Claude’s path to recovery leads to forgiveness. But that path is paved with the complexities of race, violence, and justice.

Shinmachi: Stronger Than a Tsunami

Wednesday, May 18 at 10 p.m.

SHINMACHI: STRONGER THAN A TSUNAMI is an hour-long documentary that shares the resilience of a unique Japanese community in Hilo, Hawaii. Their stories bring to life the once-thriving small business district founded by Japanese immigrant plantation laborers who made the bold decision to establish their economic independence from the sugar industry.

Chasing Silver: The Story of Gorham

Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m.

A small manufacturing company in Providence, Rhode Island makes bold, innovative strides at the height of the American Industrial Revolution. A pioneering son transforms his father’s silver company from a one-horse operation into an industrial, multi-million-dollar enterprise. New methods of mass production lead to prosperity and growth, even as the company weathers the hardships of the Civil War.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Programming

CPTV will feature a variety of special programming to commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

American Masters: Waterman – Duke The Spirit of Aloha

Tuesday, May 10 at 9 p.m.

Narrated by Jason Momoa, discover the inspiring story and considerable impact of five-time Olympic medalist Duke Kahanamoku. He shattered swimming records and globalized surfing while overcoming racism in a lifetime of personal challenges.

Ghost Mountain: The Second Killing Fields of Cambodia

Tuesday, May 10 at 10:30 p.m.

Ghost Mountain: The Second Killing Fields is an untold story of the unthinkable odds more than a quarter-million Cambodians would unknowingly take to escape their chaotic homeland. Bunseng, a welcomed refugee, who is able to thrive in America, revisits Cambodia 37 years later to remember, relive, and retell the pain and harrowing tragedies that once happened at Preah Vihear.

American Masters: Tyrus Wong

Tuesday, May 17 at 10 p.m.

Discover the art, life and enduring impact of Tyrus Wong, the renowned Chinese-American painter behind Bambi and Rebel Without a Cause, via new and never-before-seen interviews, movie clips and art. Wong once exhibited with Picasso and Matisse.

American Experience: Plague at the Golden Gate

Tuesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.

Discover how an outbreak of bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco. This new documentary tells the gripping story of the race against time by health officials to save the city from the deadly disease.

Mental Health Awareness Month Programming

CPTV and CPTV Spirit will feature specials to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month.

Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 7

Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning May 14 on CPTV.

Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope. The series humanizes common psychiatric conditions through inspiring personal stories, as well as experts sharing cutting-edge information, including new approaches and next-generation therapies in diagnostics, treatment, and research.

Human: The World Within

Tuesday, May 3 & 10 at 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

Explore the incredible universe inside each and every one of us. An examination of diverse personal stories from around the world reveals how our lives, passions and goals are powered by the amazing systems that define our biology as a species.

The Brain with David Eagleman

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning May 17 on CPTV Spirit.

Dr. David Eagleman, neuroscientist, New York Times best-selling author and a Guggenheim Fellow, will reveal the human story by blending scientific truth with innovative visual effects and compelling personal stories. With barely a brain scanner or a white coat in sight, THE BRAIN focuses on understanding the fundamental truths of what it means to be human now and in the coming centuries, while communicating these elegant and simple ideas as they apply to us and our experiences.

Mysteries of Mental Health

Tuesdays at 10 p.m. beginning May 17 on CPTV Spirit.

Mysteries of Mental Illness traces the evolution of this complex topic, presenting cutting-edge science and giving voice to contemporary Americans across a spectrum of experiences. Each of the broadcast hours features up-close portraits of individuals sharing their deeply personal stories, as well as important insight from mental health practitioners, experts and scholars. Jeffrey A. Lieberman’s book, Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry, was one of the inspirations for Mysteries of Mental Illness and his is among many voices featured in the series.