WEEKENDS WITH YANKEE – FALL COLOR

Yankee editor Mel Allen calls foliage season “New England’s Mardi Gras.” This episode of Weekends with Yankee searches out the most vivid autumn colors. Travel along New Hampshire’s famed Kancamagus Highway, one of the region’s most scenic drives. Then head to Vermont to visit with Allison Hooper, a pioneering New England cheesemaker. Wrap things up with a look at Kent, Connecticut, which Yankee magazine has named the best foliage town in New England.

On CPTV: Friday, October 19 at 9 p.m.