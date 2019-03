Hosted by ardent admirer Bette Midler, What the World Needs Now: Words by Hal David is a musical tribute to the man who wrote some of the most enduring songs in American popular music.

In partnership with composer Burt Bacharach, the duo dominated the pop-music charts in the 1960s and early ’70s and crafted dozens of Top 40 hit recordings which are now timeless; their songs include “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” and “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” among many others.

Guests interviewed for this program include Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson, B. J. Thomas, music writer Francis Davis, and NPR’s Terry Gross, along with a cavalcade of music-clip performances from Aretha Franklin, Cher, Barbra Streisand, B. J. Thomas, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, Jackie DeShannon, Glen Campbell, and of course the fabulous Warwick, who is the inspirational muse for almost the entire Bacharach-David songbook.

Don’t miss this music-filled celebration!

On CPTV: Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.