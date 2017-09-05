When Something Scary Happens

PBS Kids offers resources to help kids and families cope during emergencies and other challenging times.

“PBS Kids is committed to using the power of media to help all children learn and grow, and supporting them, as well as their parents and caregivers, is an important part of that,” said Lesli Rotenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Children’s Media, PBS. “We know that parents can find it challenging to talk to their children about natural disasters or other topics that can be frightening to kids, which is why we are proud to offer families useful tools for coping with challenges like these.”

PBS has produced a series of 30-second PSAs featuring beloved PBS Kids characters from Arthur and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. These PSAs address topics like what kids can do when they’re scared, emergency preparedness, and more. Check them out below!

What can kids do when storms and other scary things happen?

How can kids & families help after a crisis?

Have an emergency preparedness plan!

Make a special emergency kit!

Look for “helpers”!

For more from PBS Parents on helping kids deal with scary news, click here.