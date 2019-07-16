Star Trek: The Next Generation is a series adored by fans around the world, but the path to becoming a classic was anything but simple. In the new documentary William Shatner Presents: Chaos on the Bridge, actor William Shatner, who famously played Captain Kirk in the original 1960s version, takes viewers inside the tumultuous creation of the 1986 relaunch.

Doubts about the show’s success were rampant: not only did the new series exclude the characters Kirk, Spock, and McCoy, but the original creator was not a part of production. Through cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the film reveals the drama, chaos, and controversy that ultimately led to another beloved entry in the Star Trek franchise.

On CPTV: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 p.m.; Sunday, July 21 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.