CPTV & CPTV Spirit Celebrate Women’s History Month with Special Programming This March

Celebrate Women’s History Month throughout March 2019 as CPTV and CPTV Spirit present special programming showcasing the lives and contributions of a number of great women.

Women’s History Month programming will include feature films, new episodes of popular PBS series like American Masters, and even a new CPTV Original documentary, Women’s Work: Stories Behind the Movement. See below for the complete list of offerings!

Holly Near: American Masters (NEW)

Friday, March 1 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

An outspoken political activist and singer-songwriter, Holly Near’s music and life story illustrate how song can have the power to send a clarion call and influence the course of social justice. This film features new interviews with Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, Kevin Bacon, and more.

Women’s Work: Stories Behind the Movement (NEW)

Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

This CPTV Original documentary highlights Connecticut-based women who use their voices and talents to inspire others and make change. Follow the stories of women who share a common desire to be part of a collective effort – serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates, and entrepreneurs. In addition to this half-hour documentary, six short films will be released weekly online at CPTV.org/womenswork in which we get to know the subjects of the series more deeply, and hear what – and who – inspires their lives’ work.



Rebecca (Parts 1 & 2)

Saturday, March 23 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

When Maxim de Winter (Charles Dance of Game of Thrones and The Jewel in the Crown) proposes to a young woman (Emilia Fox of The Pianist and Pride & Prejudice), no one is more surprised than the circle of society friends who learn the news, especially as his new wife is the opposite of Maxim’s first wife, Rebecca, who mysteriously died in a drowning accident. Diana Rigg co-stars as Mrs. Danvers in this lush adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic tale of romance, suspense, and jealousy. See both parts back-to-back!

We’ll Meet Again – The Fight For Women’s Rights

Sunday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. on CPTV

Join host Ann Curry as two women search for friends and colleagues who forged a path for equal rights. One of the first female commercial pilots wants to thank her mentor, and an advocate hopes to find the woman who inspired her to join a movement.

Women, War & Peace, A Four-Part Series (NEW)

Monday & Tuesday, March 25 & 26, 9-11 p.m. on CPTV

Discover how some of the biggest recent international events have been shaped by women. These four female-directed films share never-before-told stories of women who risked their lives for peace, changing history in the process.

To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters on Masterpiece

Friday, March 29 at 9 p.m. on CPTV SPIRIT

Against all odds, the Bronte sisters wrote romantic novels in a male-dominated 19th-century world. This drama stars Finn Atkins (Eden Lake) as Charlotte Bronte, who shocked society with her edgy epic, Jane Eyre; Chloe Pirrie (War and Peace) as Emily Bronte, author of the darkly gothic Wuthering Heights; and Charlie Murphy (Happy Valley) as Anne Bronte, whose penned the true-to-life love story The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.



The Public Television Feature Film Collection – Jane Eyre (NEW)

Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Charlotte Bronte’s gothic heroine (Joan Fontaine) falls in love with her moody employer (Orson Welles), who keeps a dark secret hidden from her.