Wuthering Heights

Set against the stark beauty of the English moor, the mysterious gypsy boy Heathcliff, adopted by the Earnshaw family, discovers his soulmate in his stepsister, Cathy. But as a man unable to have the love of his life, he seeks vengeance against anyone who comes between them.

In one of the greatest romances of all time, this moving two-part adaptation stars Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant) as Heathcliff and Charlotte Riley (In the Heart of the Sea, Peaky Blinders) as the heroine Cathy.

On CPTV: Parts 1 & 2 Air Back-to-Back on Saturday, March 25 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

For a preview and more, click here>>