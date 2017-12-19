Your Health: A Sacred Matter explores the role religion and spirituality has historically played in Western medicine. How is that role changing in contemporary society? The documentary looks at how modern biomedical investigations into mind/body connections are challenging conventional views about religion and spirituality.
On CPTV: Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 9 p.m.
Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!
CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »