The satirical Australian comedy Dreamland comes to CPTV Spirit with back-to-back episodes Fridays at 8 and 8:30 p.m. beginning July 26, 2019.

Dreamland is set inside the offices of the “Nation Building Authority,” a government organization responsible for overseeing major infrastructure projects.

The series follows the working lives of a tight-knit team in charge of guiding these grand schemes from announcement to unveiling. Constant shifts in priorities are the order of the day as the staff is asked to come up with plans for everything from new roads and rail lines to airports and high-rise urban developments.

