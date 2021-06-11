New England Gardening with Charlie Nardozzi Springtime Edition (2021)

Welcome to the sights, scents, and signature signs of a New England springtime with gardening expert and author Charlie Nardozzi, host of Connecticut Public Radio’s Connecticut Garden Journal.

Discover how to rejuvenate as well as establish your spring gardens. Learn about new gardening and pruning tips, today’s most talked-about garden and flower trends, and much more.

Where to Watch

New England Gardening with Charlies Nardozzi Springtime Edition originally aired on June 11, 2021 on CPTV. It is now available to watch on-demand on this page, on video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.