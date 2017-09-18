The hit British comedy series Marley’s Ghosts comes to CPTV Spirit! Catch it Saturdays at 8 p.m. beginning September 30, 2017.

Roommates can be a challenge while they’re living, but Marley Wise (Sarah Alexander, Coupling), who can talk to the dead, now has three from beyond the grave!

Her slovenly husband Adam (John Hannah, Four Weddings and a Funeral), vain lover Michael (Nicholas Burns), and sweet but misguided local vicar (Jo Joyner), all sadly deceased, have taken up residence in her apartment, and only Marley can see or talk to them.

As she juggles the demands of life with competing ghostly affections, roommate feuds, and bad advice, Marley feels the impact of death upon her life in surprising ways!