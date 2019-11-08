Life Lessons: Don’t Be a Victim! Fending Off Frauds & Scams – About the Host & Panelists

Eric Clemons, Host

Clemons is a longtime television broadcaster who began his commercial career back in 1984 in Mobile, Alabama. He has covered major sports events at ESPN, FOX NFL Sunday, BET, and FOX Sports Net on the national scene. He also has worked locally and regionally in New Orleans, Boston, and Hartford. Currently Clemons is working with Comcast of Western New England, and is a soon-to-be-published author of a book about his career entitled Inside…But Out! A Black Man’s Journey into the Life, Times and Trials of Big-time Sports Television. He also is a part-time African historian, working on a TV documentary project, as well as a blogger and researcher.

Sandra Arenas, Panelist

Sandra G. Arenas was appointed as the Special Associate Attorney General for Constituent and Consumer Affairs in 2019 by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong after he was sworn in to office on January 9, 2019. In this role, Arenas handles all matters relating to consumer and constituent concerns.

Prior to her appointment, Arenas served as an assistant attorney general for 22 years in the Consumer Assistant Unit in the Department of Consumer Protection. She was responsible for mediating disputes between consumers and retail businesses and recovered in mediation approximately $1.5 million for consumers. Arenas also investigated violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUPTA) and enforced the act in Connecticut.

Prior to joining the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office, Arenas worked as an assistant attorney general in the Harlem Regional Office of the Attorney General. In this role, she litigated civil and criminal cases under New York Consumer Protection laws and conducted and participated in consumer outreach to the Latino community.

After graduating from the University of Connecticut School of Law, Arenas started her legal career at a law office in Bronx, New York, where she worked as an associate attorney for two years.

Arunan Arulampalam, Panelist

Arunan Arulampalam was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) by Governor Ned Lamont in March 2019. Prior to joining DCP, Arulampalam was an associate at the Hartford-based law firm of Updike, Kelly & Spellacy, P.C., where his practice focused on debt and equity financings, healthcare law, and general corporate representation. He lives in Hartford, Connecticut, with his wife and four children, and serves on the boards of the Hartford Public Library and Billings Forge Community Works, the Community Advisory Committee of the Connecticut Health Foundation, and as a commissioner on the Hartford Redevelopment Agency.

Luke Frey, Panelist

Luke Frey is the Associate Director of Communication for Connecticut’s Better Business Bureau (BBB), where he often lends his expertise to news stations doing segments on scam prevention, as well as conducts presentations to community groups across the state. He also oversees media relations and shares topics of interest on behalf of BBB to local news media on international BBB studies or other news topics of interest to consumers.

Fred Scholl, Panelist

Frederick W. Scholl is an accomplished global information security risk manager. He is one of the few people in the industry with business experience from start-up to board member, and security experience from practitioner to manager. He is now Cybersecurity Program Manager and an associate teaching professor at Quinnipiac University. Dr. Scholl earned a B.S. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Cornell University. He completed an internet law program at Harvard and holds CISM, CISSP, ITIL, and CHP security certifications.

In 1991, Dr. Scholl founded Monarch Information Networks, LLC to advise trusted clients on how to protect their information. Clients have included major Wall Street firms, healthcare firms, and global organizations in 13 countries outside the U.S. He is acknowledged as a subject matter expert in information security best practices, information security operational procedures, compliance and audit management, corporate information security strategic planning, and security risk evaluation. He has experience with multiple compliance frameworks, including SOX, JSOX, PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and FISMA.

Dr. Scholl served as Senior Manager of Information Security and Control for Nissan Americas from 2006-2008. He built and led a six-person security team that facilitated Nissan’s “year one” compliance with JSOX.

Previously, he co-founded Codenoll Technology Corporation in 1980 and served as senior vice president and board member until 1991. He played a pivotal role in the company being listed on NASDAQ.

Career accomplishments include 13 U.S. patents related to fiber optic technology. He chaired the IEEE committee that wrote the first standard for Ethernet over fiber optic links. Dr. Scholl has presented over 100 presentations on security, privacy, and data communications. His work has been featured in notable publications including The New York Times, Business Week, The Tennessean, Network Magazine, Business Communications Review, LAN Magazine, Data Communications, ISSA Journal, CSOOnline, and CRN.

His academic and professional activities include: adjunct professor at NYU Polytechnic for eight years; founding faculty member of Lipscomb University’s College of Computing and Technology; adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University; community outreach director of the Middle Tennessee ISSA Chapter; co-founder and president of the Nashville Society for Information Management (SIM) Chapter. He is a member of Rotary Club of New Haven.

Mark Solomon, Panelist

Detective Mark Solomon is a 25-year veteran of the Greenwich, Connecticut Police Department and has spent his last 18 years in the Greenwich Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Since 2008, he has been assigned to the Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force, which is a federal task force run by the U.S. Secret Service and focuses on large-scale financial and cyber-criminal activities.

Det. Solomon is a recognized expert in financial and cyber-crime investigations and has spoken throughout the U.S. on skimming, access device fraud, and identity theft.

In 2010, Det. Solomon was selected as the MasterCard/IAFCI International “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” recipient. In 2014 he was a co-recipient of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Luminary Award for Intelligence Sharing. In 2015, he received the Dr. John Clarke Law Enforcement of the Year Award for the Greenwich Police Department, and in 2016 was awarded the Financial Crime Investigator of the Year Award from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven.

In 2011, Det. Solomon became president of the Connecticut chapter of the IAFCI and held the position until 2019. Currently, he is the IAFCI International First Vice President and is a certified instructor for the Connecticut Municipal Police Training Council (MPTC) for identity theft and financial crimes investigations.

Det. Solomon is an adjunct professor at Sacred Heart University and University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences.

Det. Solomon received his administration of justice, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.