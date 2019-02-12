Join CPTV on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven for Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations.

This free event will feature a panel of experts who will discuss the common mental health struggles many students face, as well as the resources and opportunities available for support. This discussion will be filmed for future broadcast on CPTV.

*Registration is required.

Confirmed panelists currently include:

Marc Brackett, Ph.D., Director, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence

Kate Fagan, Author, Former ESPN Reporter, TV Personality, Former College Athlete

Nick Pinkerton, Psy.D., Director of Counseling Services, Southern Connecticut State University

Jermaine Wright, Ph.D., Associate Vice President-Student Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

Please note that this event is not intended to provide emergency intervention for individuals. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact one of the following resources:

Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations is a Partnership Production. Learn more about Partnership Productions at ctpublic.org/partnership-productions>>

Funding provided by:

Additional support: