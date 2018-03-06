10-Belly Slimdown with Dr. Kellyann

With over 20 years of experience as a naturopathic physician and nutrition consultant, Dr. Kellyann shares her powerful, proven plan for blasting belly fat quickly and safely. Dr. Kellyann shows how to lose your belly and heal your gut, with the added bonus that you look and feel younger.
On CPTV: Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 10 p.m.
Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!
CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »