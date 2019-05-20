The 2019 National Memorial Day Concert Airs Live, May 26 on CPTV

On the eve of Memorial Day, a star-studded lineup will grace the stage for the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert. Don’t miss it on CPTV, broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, May 26 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., encoring at 9:30 p.m. It will also air on CPTV Spirit on Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

This multi-award-winning television event has become an American tradition, honoring the military service and sacrifice of all U.S. men and women in uniform, their families at home and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for America.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary year, The National Memorial Day Concert will be hosted by Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack. The all-star lineup will include distinguished American leader General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.); Grammy-winning legend Patti LaBelle; multi-platinum-selling singer, performer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw; Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, Bull); multi-Grammy-winning bluegrass icon Alison Krauss; SAG and Olivier Award-winning and Grammy-nominated actress and singer Amber Riley (Glee, Dreamgirls); multi-platinum-selling country music star Justin Moore; and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music, in performance with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. American Idol Season 17 finalist Alyssa Raghu will join the show for a special performance of the National Anthem.

Also participating in the event will be the U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff with the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus and Army Voices, the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, the Armed Forces Color Guard and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

This year’s concert will feature the following stories:

• 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion – featuring a performance by Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

• Vietnam Valor and Brotherhood – brought to life by longtime friends, acclaimed actor Dennis Haysbert (24, Major League) and Joe Mantegna

• A Gold Star Widow’s Journey – portrayed by television series star Jaina Lee Ortiz (Station 19, Rosewood)

The concert will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert, and will be available as Video on Demand from May 26 to June 9, 2019. For more information on the National Memorial Day Concert, click here.