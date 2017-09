We have seen the Towers fall again and again in a series of powerful documentaries and TV shows. Movies have expertly rendered the courage of first responders and the passenger takeover on United Flight 93. But in the smoke of 9/11, one story still remains largely overlooked: the attack on the Pentagon. 9/11 Inside the Pentagon delivers the most complete and largely untold story of this attack.

View the trailer>>

On CPTV: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 10 p.m.