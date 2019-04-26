“American Spring Live” Comes to CPTV April 29-May 1

This Three-Night Live Event Presents the Change from Winter to Spring in Real Time

Acclaimed news anchor Juju Chang hosts “American Spring Live,” a multi-platform event from Nature coming to CPTV on Monday, April 29, Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

Watch as a diverse group of researchers and citizen scientists investigate how a wide range of organisms respond to the change of seasons. They will share their insights into the natural world, reveal new technologies that make their discoveries possible, and encourage audiences to join the adventure of science!

Stunning live locations featured will include California’s Sequoia National Park and Coastal Marin County; Gainesville, Florida, and the Everglades; the Eastern shore of Virginia; a sheep farm in Maine; a black bear den in rural Western Maryland; Mt. Lemmon, Arizona; and Texas’ Bracken Cave and Gulf Coast.

