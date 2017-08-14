Series From WGBH Boston Will Premiere Sept. 28 on the CPTV PBS KIDS Digital Platform



HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2017 – PBS KIDS has announced that this fall the star of the classic series Fetch! With Ruff Ruffman returns in The Ruff Ruffman Show, an all-new short-form animated digital series designed to help kids ages 4-8 learn core science concepts through videos, game-play, and hands-on activities. The PBS KIDS series stars canine host extraordinaire Ruff Ruffman, who, along with his assistants Blossom and Chet, answers questions from real kids, takes on challenges and learns the value of perseverance—all while modeling science inquiry skills.

All 20 videos of The Ruff Ruffman Show will be available Sept. 28 on all of the PBS KIDS digital platforms, including the free PBS KIDS Video App and pbskids.org. The videos will roll out on the PBS KIDS YouTube channel starting on Sept. 28, and segments from the series will air on the new CPTV PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream this fall.

Related games will be available on the free PBS KIDS Games App and pbskids.org, and a Ruff Ruffman app will be available on a variety of tablet and mobile devices. One of the Ruff Ruffman games, Fish Force, will offer hundreds of possible levels and features that can be tailored to the child, based on performance and behavior. This is the first of many new adaptive games for young children that PBS KIDS will roll out in the coming months.

Produced by WGBH Boston, the series is part of a multiplatform, playful learning media experience themed around four kid-friendly physical science topics: wearable science, sports science, kitchen chemistry, and structures. Research has shown that the more children are exposed to foundational STEM skills early on in life, the more successful they are in other areas of learning in the future.*

*Source: National Association for the Education of Young Children