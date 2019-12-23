The new year brings a new season of Antiques Roadshow to CPTV!

The all-new 24th season of PBS’s most-watched ongoing series – which celebrated its 500th episode in November 2019 – comes to CPTV starting in January 2020.

The season kicks off with exceptional items appraised at the stunning grounds of the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library in Delaware. Here, items include a heartwarming valuation of a $125,000 family treasure.

Other locations visited this season include Bonanzaville in West Fargo, North Dakota; the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, California; and more!

When to Watch

New episodes of Antiques Roadshow air on CPTV Mondays at 8 p.m. beginning January 6, 2020. Episodes encore the following Wednesdays at 11 p.m. on CPTV.

View a Sneak Peek of a Season 24 Appraisal