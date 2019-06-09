ARCTIC DAUGHTER: A LIFETIME OF WILDERNESS

This documentary, recorded in Arctic Alaska, layers historic footage, vivid photographs, high-definition video, and original music to portray Jean Aspen’s amazing life.

Born to explorer parents, Connie and Bud Helmericks, Jeanie began life in Arctic wilderness. At 22, she and a friend set off on the Yukon River for a year alone. Immersed in splendor and solitude, she speaks of survival and courage — measuring dreams against unforgiving realities.

Her genuine account is a lyrical odyssey spanning seven decades, where life becomes the art of following one’s heart beyond a beaten trail. Aspen’s work speaks to the authentic human journey and to our belonging to the greater community of life, addressing the need for stewardship and collective responsibility to wild places of our Earth.

On CPTV Spirit: Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.; Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.