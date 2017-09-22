Join CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, and Independent Lens for a free screening and discussion of Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary.

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Where: Yale University, Linsly-Chittenden Hall, Room 102, 63 High St., New Haven, CT 06511



This film provides an intimate look at the events, passions, experiences, and challenges that shaped the life of renowned jazz artist John Coltrane and his revolutionary sounds. It features never-before-seen Coltrane family home movies and footage of Coltrane and his band in the studio, along with hundreds of rare photographs and television appearances.

Coltrane’s incredible story is told by the musicians who worked with him (Sonny Rollins, McCoy Tyner, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, and Reggie Workman), musicians inspired by his fearless artistry and creative vision (Common, John Densmore, Wynton Marsalis, Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter, and Kamasi Washington), as well as Coltrane’s children, biographers, and well-known admirers like former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Cornel West.



This Indie Lens Pop-Up series special presentation is free and open to the public. For more on Chasing Trane, visit the Independent Lens website.

Chasing Trane will air on CPTV Spirit on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10 p.m.

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Featuring upcoming documentaries from the Peabody Award-winning PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented in Connecticut by the Yale Film Study Center, CPTV, ITVS, and Independent Lens.

