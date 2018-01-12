Join CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, the Afro American Cultural Center at Yale, and the Yale University African American Affinity Group for a special screening of Tell Them We Are Rising, a new documentary by Stanley Nelson and Marco Williams.
When: Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Where: Yale University, Linsly-Chitt
Tell Them We Are Rising explores the pivotal role historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have played over the course of 150 years in American history, culture, and identity. This film reveals the rich history of HBCUs and the power of higher education to transform lives and advance civil rights and equality in the face of injustice.
This event is free and open to the public.
Learn more about the film: hbcurising.com
Tell Them We Are Rising will air on CPTV as part of the Independent Lens series on Monday, February 19, 2018 at 10 p.m.
About Indie Lens Pop-Up
Featuring upcoming documentaries from the Peabody Award-winning PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented in Connecticut by CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, ITVS, andIndependent Lens.
