

Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables is coming to Masterpiece on PBS in a six-part adaptation written by multi-award-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies and featuring an all-star cast, including Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Lily Collins.

This anticipated adaptation will air on CPTV Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning April 14, 2019. Before the television premiere, join CPTV and the Shubert Theatre for an advance screening of Les Misérables‘ first episode!

Screening Details

When: Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Shubert Theatre, 247 College St., New Haven, CT 06510

Doors will open at 1 p.m., and Shubert’s concession stand will be open for purchases.

This screening is free to attend, but registration is required; reserve your seat today by clicking here>>

Pre-Screening Reception at The Study at Yale

P rior to the 2 p.m. screening at the Shubert Theatre, a pre-screening reception will be held at The Study at Yale. This reception will offer passed hors d’oeuvres (including broccoli & cheese gougeres, pâté or smoked trout crostini, grilled kogi steak, baked stuffed clams, and chicken sliders); a Vegetable Market (including garden vegetable crudité, buttermilk ranch dip, and hummus tahina); an Artisan Cheese Board; and a Salumi & Cured Meats Platter. It will also include a ticketed bar (2 drink tickets for wine or mixed drinks per person). Plus, reception attendees will receive preferred seating at the screening at the Shubert, and a Masterpiece tote bag.

When: Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Study at Yale, 1157 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511*

*The Study at Yale is approximately a five-minute walk from the Shubert.

Tickets to attend the reception are $30 per person and are limited; reserve yours by clicking here>>

(Please note your reception ticket also includes your ticket to the screening.)



Parking

Guests attending the pre-screening reception can plan to use the York Street Garage** (part of LAZ Parking). Guests attending the screening only can click here for directions to the Shubert and parking information. The closest garage to the Shubert is the Crown Street Garage.**

**Please note that these garages are pay-to-park.