Betty White: First Lady of Television is a new special filmed over the course of 10 years by the team behind the acclaimed Pioneers of Television series. Don’t miss this warm look at the life and career of Betty White, the beloved television and film legend who celebrates 80 years in show business this year — officially the longest career in the history of TV.

Lauded for her roles as the bawdy Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, the innocent Rose on The Golden Girls, and her more recent role as the worldly Elka on Hot in Cleveland, Betty White is also an industry pioneer. She was the first woman to produce a national TV show, the first woman to star in a sitcom, the first producer to hire a female director, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

Betty White: First Lady of Television traces Betty’s remarkable career from her early days in radio to her first TV series — as co-host of a live, five-and-a-half-hour, six-day-a-week variety show. She produced and starred in the pioneering sitcom Life with Elizabeth and was a popular TV personality throughout the ’50s and ’60s. A rabid game player in real life, Betty was a much sought-after game show contestant. It was during an appearance on Password where she first met the man who would become her husband and the love of her life, Allen Ludden.

The 1970s saw Betty win two Emmys for her role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Betty earned another Emmy in the mid-80s for her role as Rose on The Golden Girls. She made history when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2010 at the age of 88 – and won yet another Emmy. Although she continues to attain roles and accolades, Betty’s true love is animals; she has been a passionate animal advocate throughout her career.

Granted exclusive access to Betty and her team, the producers of Betty White: First Lady of Television were able to capture the magic of her performances at various venues, along with more personal moments at home and interacting with close friends — one of whom is a 900-pound grizzly bear. The film is packed with hilarious clips from her long career and comments from friends and co-stars, including Valerie Bertinelli, Georgia Engel, Tina Fey, Valerie Harper, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Gavin MacLeod, Carl Reiner, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Sullivan, Alex Trebek, and many more!

On CPTV: Tuesday, August 21 at 8 p.m.