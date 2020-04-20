Most people will never experience first-hand the wonders of East Africa, one of the last wild places on earth. However, viewers can now take a virtual tour of the incredible East African landscape and the amazing avian creatures that inhabit it with the new documentary To the Ends of the Earth: Birds of East Africa.

This program features the videography and photography of award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson. In the film, Gustafson, who was raised in Tanzania, points out techniques he has developed throughout his renowned career, including how to “read” wildlife behavior and capture decisive moments as the drama of the birds’ lives unfolds.

To the Ends of the Earth: Birds of East Africa is narrated by renowned primatologist, ethologist, anthropologist and UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall. The voice of Bill Jones also joins the telling of this story.

Where to Watch

The full program is now available to stream on this page in the video player above.

It will also air on CPTV Spirit on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 9 p.m. Here’s how to find CPTV Spirit on your cable channel.

More About the Program

Follow Gustafson on a thrilling look inside the life-and-death, day-to-day existence of storks, bee-eaters, kingfishers, eagles and more. He exquisitely captures a number of stirring moments in time – the dramatic moment of a kill; the touching moment of a secretary bird pair builds their future family’s nest; the tense moment between two males as they fight over a mate; and the breathtaking views of ten thousand flamingos join in a mating dance.

To the Ends of the Earth: Birds of East Africa is set to an original music score written by Gustafson and performed by the Nashville Music Scoring Orchestra. The film artfully combines images and music to reflect the rhythm of East Africa, providing a captivating look into an incredible world that viewers might never see otherwise. It also explores the commonalities that all these species share – both with each other, and with humans.

Connecticut Public Television is the presenting station for To the Ends of the Earth: Birds of East Africa. It is distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT).