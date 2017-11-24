Brit Floyd – The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show – Live!

Brit Floyd celebrates the amazing musical legacy of Pink Floyd in spectacular fashion in front of sell-out audiences in Liverpool, Red Rocks, and Amsterdam. With state-of-the-art technology, Brit Floyd creates a performance that is as sonically perfect as it is visually awesome.
On CPTV: Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m.
