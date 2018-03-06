Celtic Thunder X

This brand-new show celebrates 10 years of Celtic Thunder with a fantastic performance featuring 27 new songs, including traditional and contemporary Irish songs, classic hits, love songs, nostalgic songs, and fun retro songs! A variety of solo and ensemble numbers feature something for everyone and showcases the magic that turned Celtic Thunder into a household name in 2008.

On CPTV: Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 8 p.m.