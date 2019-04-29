Attend an Advance Screening of “Chasing the Moon”

This Free, Public Screening Takes Place Tuesday, May 7

“Chasing the Moon,” a new three-part series from American Experience that reimagines the race to the moon for a new generation, comes to CPTV in a special three-night event on July 8, 9 and 10, 2019.

Before its CPTV premiere, join CPTV and Eastern Connecticut State University for an exclusive preview of the series!

WHEN: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Eastern Connecticut State University’s Student Center Theatre, 83 Windham St., Willimantic, CT 06226

This event is free and open to the public.

About “Chasing the Moon”

“Chasing the Moon,” a film by Robert Stone, reimagines the race to the moon for a new generation, upending much of the conventional mythology surrounding the effort. The series recasts the Space Age as a fascinating stew of scientific innovation, political calculation, media spectacle, visionary impulses and personal drama.

Utilizing a visual feast of previously overlooked and lost archival material — much of which has never before been seen by the public — the film features a diverse cast of characters who played key roles in these historic events. Among those included are astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Frank Borman and Bill Anders; Sergei Khrushchev, son of the former Soviet premier and a leading Soviet rocket engineer; Poppy Northcutt, a 25-year old “mathematics whiz” who gained worldwide attention as the first woman to serve in the all-male bastion of NASA’s Mission Control; and Ed Dwight, the Air Force pilot selected by the Kennedy administration to train as America’s first black astronaut.

