PBS NewsHour, in partnership with the Pulitzer Center, will present the ten-part series “China: Power and Prosperity” on Thursday, September 26, 2019 through Tuesday, October 8, 2019, following a series preview on Wednesday, September 25.

PBS NewsHour airs at 7 p.m. weekdays on CPTV, and PBS NewsHour Weekend airs at 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on CPTV Spirit.

More About “China: Power and Prosperity”

This series will explore China and its relationship with the U.S. It will report on China’s powerful leader Xi Jinping, China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the U.S.-China trade and technology wars, Chinese art, China’s young elite, China’s electric car revolution, and the widespread crackdown on Muslim Uyghurs, among other topics.

For more information, including the full episode schedule, visit the PBS NewsHour website.