2021 Holiday Programming on Connecticut Public

Throughout December 2021, CPTV, CPTV Spirit, and Connecticut Public Radio will showcase a variety of holiday programs and specials, including a special presentation of Downton Abbey: The Movie. See the full schedule below. View the PBS KIDS holiday program lineup here.

On CPTV & CPTV Spirit

20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (NEW!)

Premieres Monday, December 13 at 9 p.m. on CPTV; Encores Friday, December 24 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 25 at 7 a.m. on CPTV

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins the Choir and Orchestra for this two-hour 20th anniversary retrospective with performances from Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville, Renee Fleming and more.

The Ornament of the World

Airs Tuesday, December 14 at 10 p.m. on CPTV and Wednesday, December 15 at 9 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Filmed in Cordoba, Granada, Seville, and Toledo, this is the story of a remarkable 800-year period when Muslims, Christians, and Jews in medieval Spain forged a common cultural identity that often transcended their religious differences.

Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming the Odds (NEW!)

Premieres Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Encores Saturday, December 18 at 4:30 p.m. on CPTV

Chef Lidia Bastianich travels from big cities to small pockets of rural America, either in person or virtually, to share the inspiring stories of a diverse group of resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives, and found purpose in serving their communities.

The Great British Baking Show Christmas Masterclass Mini-Marathons

Airs Saturday, December 18 at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on CPTV, and Mondays, December 13 & 20 at 8-10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

See back-to-back Christmas Masterclass episodes of The Great British Baking Show. Merry Berry and Paul Hollywood detail how to make mince pies, Christmas pudding, St. Lucia buns and more.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Airs Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. on CPTV and PBS KIDS 24/7

Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing and over-acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

Airs Sunday, December 19 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Join Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas — from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine — has surprising Tudor origins, rooted in devotion and charity.

In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season (NEW!)

Premieres Tuesday, December 21 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Revel in dazzling musical performances from the White House in celebration of the holiday season, featuring President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., host Jennifer Garner, Andrea Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Billy Porter and more.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams

Airs Friday, December 24 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV

In collaboration with the Ella Fitzgerald Foundation, the American Pops Orchestra presents an evening celebrating the entire iconic album of holiday classics. This performance stars host and vocalist Vanessa Williams with appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King (NEW!)

Premieres Friday, December 24 at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Join Alan Cumming for the real story of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King with the beloved music of Tchaikovsky. Featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra under the direction of John Mauceri, this new version is a rare holiday treat.

Downton Abbey: The Movie (NEW!)

Premieres Saturday, December 25 at 7 p.m. on CPTV; Encores Sunday, January 2 at 9 p.m.

The Downton Abbey movie, based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys® and earned 69 Emmy® nominations and set viewing records for a PBS drama, will air on Masterpiece. Billed as a grand motion picture event when it opened in theaters in 2019, the movie follows the beloved Crawley family and their intrepid staff as they prepare for the most important moment of their lives: a royal visit from the King and Queen of England. The momentous occasion will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.



Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2021 (NEW!)

Premieres Saturday, December 25 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

Christmas 1966 promises to be memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. Luckily, Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.

(Plus, see encores of the 2017 Call the Midwife Holiday Special on Thursday, December 16 at 9 p.m. on CPTV, and the 2019 Call the Midwife Holiday Special on Friday, December 24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 26 at 7:30 p.m. on CPTV.)

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream (NEW!)

Premieres Friday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. on CPTV

Join host Chita Rivera for a concert taped at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Featuring Delbert Anderson, Jencarlos Canela, Judy Collins, Midori, Sandi Patty, Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, the Washington Ballet, the American Pops Orchestra and more.

London’s New Year’s Day Celebration 2021 (NEW!)

Airs Live on Saturday, January 1 at 8 a.m. on CPTV

Hosted by actor Tim Vincent, parade performers from around the world gather for this pre-recorded, COVID-safe celebration. Pipers, drummers, and cultural groups from Central and South America are in the studio along with U.K. jazz-pop sensation Jamie Cullum and virtual performances from U.S. high school marching bands, plus special messages from the Lord Mayor of Westminster and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

All Creatures Great & Small Marathon

Airs Saturday, January 1 at 1:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on CPTV

See back-to-back episodes of Season 1 of Masterpiece‘s All Creatures Great and Small. Catch up before the premiere of Season 2 on January 9! Midsomer Murders Marathon

Airs Saturday, January 1 at 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

See back-to-back episodes of Season 16 of Midsomer Murders. Watch as DCI John Barnaby and DS Charlie Nelson investigate murders that plague a picturesque English county.

On Connecticut Public Radio

Check in throughout December as additional programs are added.

Seasoned Celebrates Hanukkah with Latkes, Kosher Wine, and a Trip to The Crown Market

Seasoned kicks off the holidays with the Festival of Lights! Tune in as a sommelier explains kosher wine, and visit The Crown Market in West Hartford. Now streaming here>>