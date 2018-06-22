The young Inspector Morse is back! See six all-new episodes of Endeavour, coming to Masterpiece Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning June 24. Don’t miss the new season on CPTV!

Set in 1968, the fifth season of Endeavour sees the popular cop duo of Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) and Fred Thursday (Roger Allam) return for more crime-solving in Oxford.

The new series begins with Morse having finally passed his Sergeant’s exams, just as Oxford City Police merges into Thames Valley Constabulary, creating uncertainty for everyone. And despite Joan Thursday’s (Sara Vickers) return to Oxford, there are still many unanswered questions about her previous year’s disappearance and Endeavour’s unexpected proposal of marriage.

For more information on the new season, visit the Masterpiece website>>