Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, returns this fall for an all-new season of Finding Your Roots!

On Tuesdays at 8 p.m. beginning October 3 on CPTV, Gates will explore the mysteries hidden in the family trees of 28 of today’s most intriguing cultural trailblazers. from artists to politicians to performers and more. Don’t miss the surprising ancestral stories uncovered in the fourth season of this critically acclaimed series.

Guests featured this season will include Bernie Sanders, Aziz Ansari, Scarlett Johansson, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Garrison Keillor, and more! See the complete episode rundown below.

Season 4 on CPTV

Tuesday, October 3 at 8 p.m. – “The Impression”

Guests: Larry David and Bernie Sanders

Tuesday, October 10 at 8 p.m. – “Unfamiliar Kin”

Guests: Fred Armisen, Carly Simon, and Christopher Walken

Tuesday, October 17 at 8 p.m. – “Puritans and Pioneers”

Guests: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, and William H. Macy

Tuesday, October 24 at 8 p.m. – “The Vanguard”

Guests: Ta-Nehisi Coates, Ava DuVernay, and Janet Mock

Tuesday, October 31 at 8 p.m. – “Immigration Nation”

Guests: Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and John Turturro

Tuesday, November 7 at 8 p.m. – “Black Like Me”

Guests: Bryant Gumbel, Tonya Lewis-Lee, and Suzanne Malveaux

Tuesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. – “Children of the Revolution”

Guests: Lupita Nyong’o, Carmelo Anthony, and Ana Navarro

Tuesday, November 21 at 8 p.m. – “Relatives We Never Knew We Had”

Guests: Tea Leoni and Gaby Hoffmann

Tuesday, December 12 at 8 p.m. – “Southern Roots (w.t.)”

Guests: Questlove, Dr. Phil, and Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Tuesday, December 19 at 8 p.m. – “Funny Business”

Guests: Garrison Keillor, Amy Schumer, and Aziz Ansari