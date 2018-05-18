The beloved baking competition series The Great British Baking Show returns with an all-new season this June on CPTV!

In this new season, never before seen in the U.S., 12 bakers don their aprons and head for the iconic tent in the heart of the British countryside. They face the demanding but endearing judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. Comedy duo Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc serve as series hosts, providing the bakers with emotional support and comic relief.

With 30 new challenges, each episode will test the contestants’ baking prowess, creativity, and skill in a bid to find the UK’s best amateur baker!

Offering viewers the perfect sweet summer escape, Season 5 features unforgettable contestants attempting some of the series’ most difficult challenges, from bagels to strudel, treacle tarts to choux gateaus.

Don’t miss it on CPTV on Fridays at 10 p.m., kicking off with back-to-back episodes on Friday, June 22, 2018. Episodes will encore on CPTV Spirit Thursdays at 10 p.m. beginning June 28, and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning June 30.

For more on The Great British Baking Show, click here>>.