In collaboration with the Recording Academy, Great Performances presents “Grammy Salute to Music Legends 2017,” the second annual all-star concert offering a prime-time spotlight for the Academy’s 2017 Special Merit Awards recipients. This celebration and tribute concert features rare performances by honorees and renditions by those they’ve inspired.

Led by industry icon Paul Shaffer as musical director,”Grammy Salute to Music Legends 2017″ was recorded in July at New York’s Beacon Theatre. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone, and the Velvet Underground. Watch as these and other great performers are honored with special performances and appearances from Dionne Warwick, Andra Day, Kirk Franklin, Randy Newman, Dwight Yoakam, and more.

On CPTV: Friday, October 13 at 10 p.m.